With MARY WALTER's exit from "MORNINGS ON THE MALL," CUMULUS MEDIA is swapping morning and afternoon shows, moving afternoon host LARRY O'CONNOR to mornings and shifting WALTER's co-host VINCE COGLIANESE to afternoons 3-6p (ET). The changes, along with the previously-reported addition of WESTWOOD ONE's DAN BONGINO to replace "THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW" in middays, will take place next MONDAY (5/24).

CUMULUS VP/NewsTalk and WMAL PD BILL HESS said, “Having LARRY and VINCE in these new roles, along with the launch of THE DAN BONGINO SHOW and the continued strength of CHRIS PLANTE, sets WMAL up perfectly for the next stage in the station’s success.”

O'CONNOR, whose "O'CONNOR & COMPANY" will air 5-9a (ET), said, “I'm thrilled to return to mornings on WMAL in WASHINGTON, where my career began nine years ago. Four years after creating the first live and local afternoon drive program on the station since 2001, it truly feels like coming home and I can't wait to be a part of the morning commute for families across the MID-ATLANTIC and in the nation's capital. I appreciate the confidence that BILL HESS and DAVE MILNER have in me and I am thrilled to work together to continue CUMUKUS' great success at this historic station.”

COGLIANESE said, “I'm beyond thrilled to make the leap to afternoons with the country's single greatest talk radio audience. After four years of taking the WMAL audience to work, I now have the awesome privilege to bring them home. If we're going to get America up and running again, we need to obsessively tell the truth about what's happening in our nation's capital. I'm grateful to our program director BILL HESS and the whole WMAL team for entrusting me with that very mission.”

