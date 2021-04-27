Cannon

SKYVIEW NETWORKS syndicated radio host, MERUELO MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES morning host, and "THE MASKED SINGER" Host/Exec. Prod. NICK CANNON will appear at two events during the NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS. CANNON will appear at a session on OCTOBER 9th during the NAB's Sales and Management Television Exchange and will be featured at a Main Stage celebrity session on OCTOBER 10th.

“NICK CANNON has entertained millions with his unique brand of humor and gregarious personality throughout his three-decade career,” said NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH. “We are excited to hear how his business acuity and industry experience have guided his success in radio, television, film and music as we welcome attendees back for the 2021 NAB SHOW.”

