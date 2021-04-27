Fitzgerald

Entries for this year's RADIO MERCURY AWARDS will be accepted beginning JUNE 7th. The deadline for entries will be AUGUST 9th, with finalists announced in late SEPTEMBER and winners announced on NOVEMBER 17th. Audio ads in any language are eligible if initially and primarily broadcasted or digitally transmitted in the U.S. between JUNE 1, 2019 and AUGUST 9, 2021. Entries will cost $30 each except for student category entries, which will be free. BBDO ATLANTA Chief Creative Officer ROBIN FITZGERALD will serve as Chief Judge once again.

“It’s an honor to be brought back again as this year’s Chief Judge,” said FITZGERALD. “Last year, we awarded work that rose to the challenge and this year, I eagerly anticipate hearing work that showcases what’s currently happening creatively in radio and audio.”

“We are delighted to have ROBIN join us as Chief Judge for a second year in a row, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the show,” said NEUHOFF MEDIA COO/VP and RAB Board Chair MIKE HULVEY. “We look forward to honoring the heritage of the past and honoring the creative excellence of the future.”

Find out more here.

« see more Net News