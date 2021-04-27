New Partnership

POLYVINYL RECORD COMPANY has purchased an equity stake in AUSTIN, TX-based KEELED SCALES. This partnership will allow the two independent record labels to work together. KEELED SCALES will maintain control over all creative decisions and continue its worldwide distribution via SECRETLY DISTRIBUTION. POLYVINYL will be handling the direct-to-customer fulfillment. The labels will share an office in AUSTIN, staffed by KEELED SCALES co-founder/label manager TONY PRESLEY, with POLYVINYL Project Manager NATALIE DÁVILA, POLYVINYL Art Director JANELLE ABAD along with BRI AAB for digital distribution, social media, and project management.

KEELED SCALES has released music from artists including BUCK MEEK, KATY KIRBY, SUN JUNE, TENCI, TWAIN, RF SHANNON, KARIMA WALKER, and more.

“POLYVINYL is committed to building and giving back to the independent community, which has supported our label and provided us the opportunity to grow for 25 years. We are proud to partner with KEELED SCALES, who embody the indie spirit through their passion for serving artists in positive, progressive, and ambitious ways,” said POLYVINYL co-founder MATT LUNSFORD.

“The goal of KEELED SCALES has always been to be able to grow alongside our artists and help them fulfill their creative visions. We think this partnership will allow us to help our artists even more while being able to collaborate with POLYVINYL as we develop the label,” said KEELED SCALES co-founder/label manager TONY PRESLEY.

“It’s a dream to work with this caliber of artists and build more opportunities for them. I look up to POLYVINYL’s expertise in cultivating creativity and bringing art to a larger platform. I’m so thrilled to be a part of KEELED SCALES’ future,” said BRI AAB.

In 2018, POLYVINYL entered into a similar partnership with NY-based independent label, DOUBLE DOUBLE WHAMMY, since then has assisted the label in growing with releases from HATCHIE, FLORIST, LOMELDA, GREAT GRANDPA, HOVVDY, and more.

