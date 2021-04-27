Returns July 29th

The LOLLAPALOOZA festival returns to GRANT PARK, CHICAGO, at full capacity JULY 29th-AUGUST 1st. The lineup will be announced WEDNESDAY, MAY 19th 10a (CT). Tickets will go on sale at noon (CT) at www.lollapalooza.com.

“Here in CHICAGO, the word ‘LOLLAPALOOZA’ has always been synonymous with summer, great music, and four days of unforgettable fun – which made last year’s decision to postpone it all the more difficult,” said CHICAGO Mayor LORI E. LIGHTFOOT. “Now, less than a year later and armed with a vaccine that is safe, effective, and widely available, we can bring back one of our city’s most iconic summer music festivals. I want to thank the LOLLAPALOOZA team for working closely with the city to create a reopening strategy that prioritizes safety and can’t wait to see festivalgoers return to GRANT PARK this summer.”

“We’ve made tremendous progress in containing the spread of COVID-19, with all of our leading metrics stable or on the decline. This is a reason to celebrate and why we’re able to make this announcement today,” said CDPH Commissioner ALLISON ARWADY, M.D. “To ensure we celebrate safely this summer, I encourage everyone to continue to be safe and smart; if you’re sick, stay home; wash your hands frequently; wear a mask if you’re traveling or using public transit, and most importantly, get vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

In accordance with current local public health guidance, full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results will be required to attend LOLLAPALOOZA 2021. For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 24 hours of attending LOLLAPALOOZA each day. Details on the festival entry process will be available in early JULY. LOLLAPALOOZA has partnered with the City of CHICAGO to encourage vaccinations in CHICAGO in the weeks before the festival. For questions about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination location near you, visit www.vaccinefinder.org.

Sign up for LOLLAPALOOZA announcements via email messages at www.lollapalooza.com and on social media, FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, and TWITTER.

