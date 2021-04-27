Limbaugh

With crosstown ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk KNZR-A-F/BAKERSFIELD, CA recently dropping PREMIERE NETWORKS' "THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW" in favor of SALEM's DENNIS PRAGER (NET NEWS 3/26), the posthumous version of LIMBAUGH's show has found a new home in the market, landing on AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA News-Talk KERN-A-K241CI for 9a-noon (PT), beginning next MONDAY (5/24). The station has been airing the last hour of SCOTT COX's local morning show and RADIO AMERICA's "THE DANA SHOW" in the time slot to be occupied by the LIMBAUGH tribute show.

“‘THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW’ has always been the gold standard of talk radio,” said Regional Director of Operations & Programming ROBERT LEWIS. “Having the opportunity to add RUSH’s wise words to our broadcast day was a very easy choice for KERN RADIO.”

