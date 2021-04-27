Opportunity

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA has a Director of Content opening at its GRAND JUNCTION, CO cluster that includes Country (KEKB), Hot AC (KMXY), Rock (KKNN), Classic Hits (KBKL) and Sports (KEXO) stations. The opening comes as BILLY JENKINS is promoted from that role to the same position at the company's TYLER'LONGVIEW, TX stations.

JENKINS will be filling a slot in TYLER that LUCKY LARRY THOMPSON has been covering since JOHN ROBERTS passed away last year (NET NEWS 4/6/20). The TYLER cluster includes Country KNUE, Top 40 KTYL (MIX 93.1), Adult R&B KISX and Classic Rock KKTX.

In GRAND JUNCTION, TOWNSQUARE is looking for someone who loves creating local, original content across AM, FM, online and socials. They want someone that loves owning relationships in the local community and winning the hearts of radio listeners and online users daily. Rush your package to Doug.Montgomery@townsquaremedia.com.

