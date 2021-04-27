BLT Class Of 2020 Graduates

The NAB LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION has graduated the 2020 class of its Broadcast Leadership Training program. This year's class attended its training courses online due to the pandemic.

“I am thrilled to see this class of talented broadcasters join the ranks of industry leaders who have grown from this program," said NAB FOUNDATION President MICHELLE DUKE. "The tenacity and resolve shown to adapt and continue in the toughest circumstances demonstrates their commitment to excellence and success. We look forward to watching as they achieve new career heights and positively impact the broadcast industry.”

"We are so pleased to have the talented BLT Class of 2020 finally join our graduates. Despite the challenge of the pandemic, many in the class were promoted and one of the graduates was able to buy her first radio station,” said the program's founder and Dean and SHOOTINGSTAR BROADCASTING Pres. DIANE SUTTER. “We are immensely proud of how this class rose to the occasion and look forward to watching as they continue to grow their careers.”

The graduates:

SCRIPPS ABC affiliate KXXV-TV (25 NEWS)/WACO VP/GM ADAM CHASE

FOX O&O WTTG-TV (FOX 5)-Independent WDCA-TV (FOX 5 PLUS)/WASHINGTON VP/Finance SUE DIVINEY

GRAHAM MEDIA GROUP Independent WJXT-TV/JACKSONVILLE VP/GM BOB ELLIS

"THE BIG REDD RADIO SHOW" host KEVIN "BIG REDD" FELDER

MAGIS MEDIA Dir./Operations KEVIN FERRARA

MORGAN MURPHY MEDIA ABC affiliate KXLY-TV/SPOKANE Marker Mgr. TERY GARRAS

GCBENDITO 4 LLC Classic Hits KSWV-A-K260CT/SANTA FE Owner/GM ESTEVAN GONZALES

TEGNA ABC affiliate KVUE-TV/AUSTIN Pres./GM KRISTIE GONZALES

MEREDITH FOX affiliate WHNS-TV (FOX CAROLINA)/GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG VP/GM JEFF HOLUB

OPEN ROADS MEDIA AC KHBT (97.7 THE BOLT)/HUMBOLDT, IA Owner/GM KATHI KOLAR

vCREATIVE Founder/President Emerita JINNY LADERER

COX MEDIA GROUP/ATLANTA Radio VP/Market Mgr. JALEIGH LONG

QUINCY MEDIA NBC affiliate WREX-TV/ROCKFORD, IL VP/GM JOSH MORGAN

URBAN ONE/RICHMOND GSM BRITTNEY QUARLES

UNIVISION Regional Pres./Eastern Region ANTONIO ROMAN

HEARST CBS affiliate WLKY-TV/LOUISVILLE ND ANDREA STAHLMAN

FUTURI MEDIA Partner Success Manager A.J. VAUGHAN

TEGNA VP/Sales Operations MELANIE WEBB

SCRIPPS ABC affiliate KGUN-TV/TUCSON VP/GM TREGG WHITE

