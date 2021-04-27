Burke (Facebook)

Country and Christian radio veteran JOEL BURKE joins VICTORY MEDIA Country KBEY/MARBLE FALLS, TX as OM. He shared the news on FACEBOOK, writing “This is 30 miles west of AUSTIN! I can take care of my mom and see my son! Make Country great again in central TEXAS.”

BURKE previously was PD of Country KASE and KVET/AUSTIN and Country KYGO/DENVER. He most recently was PD of FIRST DALLAS MEDIA ContemporaryChristian KCBI/DALLAS from 2013 until his departure in FEBRUARY (NET NEWS 2/2).

« see more Net News