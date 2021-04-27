Strait (Photo: Kathy Hutchins)

MCA NASHVILLE’s GEORGE STRAIT will join the HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO’s 90th anniversary celebration next year, marking his 31st RODEOHOUSTON appearance. The show is scheduled for the final night of the 21-day rodeo, SUNDAY, MARCH 20th, 2022, where he will perform a full-length concert in NRG STADIUM.

“What better way to celebrate the HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO's 90th anniversary than with a special, concert-only performance by the ‘King of Country’ music himself,” said Rodeo Pres. and CEO CHRIS BOLEMAN. “After a couple of particularly challenging years, our thousands of dedicated volunteers simply can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the Rodeo grounds for a TEXAS-sized celebration of Western heritage that will be well worth the wait.”

Tickets for the concert will have a limit of four per person, and will go on sale to the public THURSDAY, JUNE 24th. Additional entertainers will be announced at a later date.

« see more Net News