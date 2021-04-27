Clubhouse Study

EDISON RESEARCH's The Social Habit weekly social media tracking service has released a new study of "CLUBHOUSE Users in AMERICA," showing that 15% of social media users 18 and older say they have used the social audio app that debuted in 2020.

In the study, the percentage of social media users who use CLUBHOUSE was flat over the FEBRUARY through APRIL survey period, with time spent using the app down in APRIL, but 44% of CLUBHOUSE users said they use it at least once per day, and 28% said they use it at least once per week. Sixty-eight percent of CLUBHOUSE users are male, 56% are in the 18-34 demographic with 42% 35-54 and 2% 55 and older, and 59% are white, 19% Hispanic/Latino, and 17% Black. Users also index very highly for household income and education and are more likely liberal than the general population.



“CLUBHOUSE has been an iPhone-only service up until now,” said EDISON RESEARCH SVP TOM WEBSTER, “and as a result, the audience for the service is not as diverse as we see in the leading social platforms."

