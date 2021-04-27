Community Support

With things beginning to return to normal after over a year of COVID-19 restrictions, SARKES-TARSIAN Triple A WTTS (92-3)/INDIANAPOLIS is starting up its ROCK TO READ concert series again this fall.

First up will be CAAMP on OCTOBER 26th in the EGYPTIAN ROOM at the OLD NATIONAL CENTER. Tickets go on sale FRIDAY, MAY 21st with a special presale for 92-3 VIPs happening MONDAY, MAY 17th. More shows in the series will be announced.

A portion of the proceeds benefit CHILDREN’S READING PROGRAMS through the INDIANAPOLIS PUBLIC LIBRARIES.

