Clubhouse Panel Every Wednesday

WOMEN BEHIND THE MIC will host BONNEVILLE AC KOIT (96.5)/SAN FRANCISCO's Morning Host JOEY FORTMAN on this week's CLUBHOUSE Panel. WOMEN BEHIND THE MIC, founded by 30 year Radio Vet LISA ADAMS, hosts their weekly CLUBHOUSE Panel every WEDNESDAY at 5p (PT)/8p(ET).

FORTMAN will discuss how she created REALITY MOMS and her successful return to radio after spending a few years away from the business. The discussion will take place in an "Ask Us Anything" format.

WOMEN BEHIND THE MIC is a forum for all women (we welcome men too) in the media field, past, present and future. It's a destination is to learn, grow and network with like-minded media professionals. If you are interested in participating in this week's panel, follow the group on CLUBHOUSE or email LISA ADAMS: Lisa_Adams965@hotmail.com.

