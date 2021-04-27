Lori Lewis

"As you may already know, FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM’s goal with News Feed is to prioritize content you see from the friends, Groups and Pages you follow by the signals you give the algorithm," explained MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

"Meaning when we like, comment or share someone’s content – we send the signal that we probably want to see more of that and/or them.

"And soon, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM want to understand even more about its users.

"While they’ve been asking users if specific posts are worth their time, they’re amping it up by now asking new questions about content people are seeing – probing what’s valuable and what’s not."

