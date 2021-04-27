MCDonnell's 'Inside Project: Brick Backpack'

Certified Hypnotists and Life Coach LYNN MCDONNELL asks the question, "How much longer are you going to carry around that proverbial Brick Backpack??? You know that one that weighs you down with all your stale stories, negative narratives, exorbitant excuses, painful propaganda, and deep rooted limiting beliefs that are stagnating you from soaring?? How much of it is disguised as shoulds, worries, guilt and regret about things you have absolutely no power to shift? How’s does it feel running with these things strapped to your back? All of us have something that’s weighing us down. It’s heavy because it’s out of alignment and clogging the flow of positive energy. It’s literally impeding your growth and happiness. In the words of Dr. Phil 'How’s that working for you??” MC DONNELL helps us unpack that "Brick Backpack" in this week's INSIDE PROJECT.

