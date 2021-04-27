Jessica "Mo" Hiromoto, Charese Fruge

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to a record promotion superstar--ATLANTIC RECORDS National Sr./Dir.Rhythm Promotion JESSICA "MO" HIROMOTO.

MO knows hits, and talking about the reaching the highest of highs, she said, “Most recently, the #1’s from CARDI B with ‘Up,’ and SILK SONIC’s ‘Leave The Door Open.’ The team also just laid the groundwork for POOH SHIESTY at Rhythm radio, which was no easy sell, but a very proud moment. We all know how hard #1’s are to achieve, it takes a team effort with all hands on deck and no one forgets their #1’s…but the nitty gritty game of artist development warrants some of my biggest accomplishments.”

