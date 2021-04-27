Donatelli, left, and Froglear

ANTHONY DONATELLI returns to afternoons at AUDACY Country KFRG (K-FROG)/RIVERSIDE, CA, after shifting from that daypart to weekends last SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 9/16/20). He is now paired with station veteran HEATHER FROGLEAR in the p.m. drive. In addition to KFRG, the new “HEATHER & ANTHONY” show is also now heard in afternoons on sister Country stations KMLE/PHOENIX, KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF)/SEATTLE and KWJJ (99.5 THE WOLF)/PORTLAND, OR.

FROGLEAR had been teamed since SEPTEMBER with sister Country KSON’s KIMO JENSEN for an afternoon show that aired on KSON, KFRG, KMLE, KWJJ and KKWF. JENSEN is now back to handling the KSON show solo.

“I can't tell you how excited we are to team up two amazing talents, HEATHER and ANTHONY DONATELLI,” said AUDACY RIVERSIDE SVP and Market Mgr. MICHEAL VALENZUELA. “Their passion for Country music, their infectious personalities, and their huge hearts in giving back to our Southern CALIFORNIA communities made this decision an easy one. Our listeners love them both, and we're happy to bring a sense of familiarity back to K-FROG, after a difficult year.”

Also at KFRG, Dir./Promotions and weekender DANA SWEARINGEN is now also hosting overnights (midnight to 5a). She also hosts afternoons on SATURDAYS and SUNDAYS.

