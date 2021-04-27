Friday Changes

STINGRAY RADIO is rebranding two of its Hot AC stations in ATLANTIC CANADA with its "HOT" brand.

CHRK (101.9 THE GIANT)/SYDNEY, NS will rebrand as "HOT 101.9" and CKIX (99.1 HITS FM)/ST. JOHN'S, NL will become "HOT 99.1" on FRIDAY (5/21). The stations' current lineups will remain the same.

“Bringing HOT to SYDNEY and ST. JOHN'S will help to make these radio stations an even stronger presence in their communities, connecting with their local listeners in a meaningful way,” said STINGRAY National Brand and Content Leader for Hot AC and Top 40 ZACH BEDFORD. “We’ll be providing the same great hit music our listeners expect from us, but with a sound that’s exciting, fun… and Hot.”

