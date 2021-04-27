Gino Devaney

BAHAKEL COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 WDOD (HITS 96)/CHATTANOOGA adds GINO DEVANEY to host Afternoons as well as Music & Imaging Director. DEVANEY comes to THE TENNESSEE VALLEY from MT WASHINGTON RADIO Hot AC WVMJ (MAGIC 104)/NORTH CONWAY, NH.

He will take over afternoon duties as JASON WALKER segues to swing, remotes and other special projects.

“We look forward to having GINO on the Hits team as we remain connected to the best city and listeners in the SOUTH. It’s also exciting to know that JASON WALKER will continue to be a champion for our Hits brand.” Station Manager & Dir./Programming DANNY HOWARD said.

VP/GM BERNE BARKER added, “We encourage our listeners to give GINO a warm CHATTANOOGA welcome as he becomes a part of our great community.”

