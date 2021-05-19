Demi Lovato (Photo: Twitter)

Singer DEMI LOVATO has come out as non-binary and changed their pronouns to they/them.

They made the announcement via TWITTER.

Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

CNN has more here.

