-
Demi Lovato Now Non-Binary
May 19, 2021 at 6:23 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Singer DEMI LOVATO has come out as non-binary and changed their pronouns to they/them.
They made the announcement via TWITTER.
Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021
CNN has more here.