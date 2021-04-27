Tour Starts In Las Vegas

Live tours are definitely back, and LIVE NATION will launch the JONAS BROTHERS' REMEMBER THIS tour with special guest KELSEA BALLERINI this summer. The tour will also tie in promotionally with NBC UNIVERSAL's coverage of the TOKYO OLYMPICS, and the release of JONAS BROTHERS' single "Remember This."

In a release, the JONAS BROTHERS said, "We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce we are going on tour this summer and bringing our friend KELSEA BALLERINI! If this past year has taught us anything it’s that we need to remember the important moments in our lives. We hope these shows will be special moments for our fans, our friends and our families, and we can’t wait to see all their faces soon!!"

The 44-date tour is being produced by LIVE NATION and kicks off in LAS VEGAS on AUGUST 20thm wrapping in LOS ANGELES on OCTOBER 27th. The JONAS BROTHERS and BALLERINI have a tour announcement video here.

As the tour approaches, the JONAS BROTHERS will team with NBC UNIVERSAL and their coverage of the TOKYO OLYMPICS. the JONAS BROTHERS will debut their single, "Remember This" on night one of the U.S. track & field trials on FRIDAY, JUNE 18th on NBC, just a month before the start of the TOKYO OLYMPICS. The song tells an OLYMPIC-inspired story, and the video features athlete images. The trip will also make their debut performance of the song during the OLYMPICS. Look for the in-OLYMPIC games version of the song to include TOKYO OLYMPICS and TEAM USA inspired lyrics.

Tickets for the tour go on sale beginning next THURSDAY, MAY 27th, at 10 am local times at JonasBrothers.com/Tour.

