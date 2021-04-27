-
NAB Show, Radio Show Registration Now Open
May 19, 2021 at 7:49 AM (PT)
Registration for this year's NAB SHOW, the NAB and RAB's RADIO SHOW, and the NAB SALES AND MANAGEMENT TELEVISION EXCHANGE has opened. The NAB SHOW is scheduled as an in-person event for OCTOBER 9-13 in LAS VEGAS (with the RADIO SHOW scheduled for OCTOBER 13-14).
“We look forward to delivering the first live, major domestic industry event following a long hiatus for all events,” said EVP/Managing Dir./Global Connections and Events CHRIS BROWN. “NAB SHOW represents a significant annual business catalyst for the media industry, which is eager to get back to doing business face-to-face, according to recent trade show attendee research. With momentum building toward the show in OCTOBER, we continue to prioritize health and safety with a sound plan in place to deliver a safe experience for our community.”
