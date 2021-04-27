Time To Register

Registration for this year's NAB SHOW, the NAB and RAB's RADIO SHOW, and the NAB SALES AND MANAGEMENT TELEVISION EXCHANGE has opened. The NAB SHOW is scheduled as an in-person event for OCTOBER 9-13 in LAS VEGAS (with the RADIO SHOW scheduled for OCTOBER 13-14).

“We look forward to delivering the first live, major domestic industry event following a long hiatus for all events,” said EVP/Managing Dir./Global Connections and Events CHRIS BROWN. “NAB SHOW represents a significant annual business catalyst for the media industry, which is eager to get back to doing business face-to-face, according to recent trade show attendee research. With momentum building toward the show in OCTOBER, we continue to prioritize health and safety with a sound plan in place to deliver a safe experience for our community.”

Find out more and register by clicking here.

