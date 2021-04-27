Jackson (Photo: Kristy Belcher)

EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE’s ALAN JACKSON revealed the special guest lineup for his “Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit Featuring ALAN JACKSON" (NET NEWS 5/17), which will feature CHRIS YOUNG and CAYLEE HAMMACK, along with ADAM WRIGHT and BRIAN WRIGHT, who share JACKSON's hometown of NEWNAN, GA.

The concert takes place SATURDAY, JUNE 26th in NEWNAN at the COWETA COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the COWETA COMMUNITY FOUNDATION, which is managing charitable efforts to help the people of NEWNAN who were affected by an EF4 tornado in MARCH. Tickets will be available to purchase this FRIDAY, MAY 21st at 9a (CT) at AlanJacksonBenefit.com.

Alan Jackson Returning To Hometown To Headline Benefit Concert | AllAccess.com

