ASCAP Experience

The next series of ASCAP Experiences will be ASCAP Sound Advice panels, "Roadmap to a Release" and "How to Create a Great EPK." These free to attend virtual sessions are on WEDNESDAY, MAY 26th are designed to educate and equip creators with the knowledge and most up-to-date tools for putting out and promoting their music.

RSVP at www.ascapexperience.com. Watch the virtual sessions on, YOUTUBE, INSTAGRAM and the ASCAP Experience website.

Sound Advice: Roadmap to a Release

Prior to releasing a product there are decisions to be made. What kind of schedule are you planning - a slow drip of singles, or surprise album release? Do you have unique art and video assets created for your socials and website? Are you set up with a distributor and your PRO? And are you allowing enough time for your marketing campaign - even if it’s totally DIY?

ASCAP panel of experts with the answers.

BETH BRINKER, ASCAP (moderator)

SIMONE SMALLS, STRATEGIC HEIGHTS MEDIA

SAVANA SANTOS, singer-songwriter

LEE DANNAY, 30 TIGERS

Sound Advice: How to Create a Great EPK

Presented by BANDZOOGLE

BANDZOOGLE’s MELANIE KEALEY leads a workshop of how to create an EPK with a specific goal in mind. And she will cover what kind of content to include in the EPK.

