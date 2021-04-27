Guerini (Photo: Acacia Evans)

Former DISNEY CHANNELS WORLDWIDE VP, Music Strategy and RADIO DISNEY NETWORK GM PHIL GUERINI joins JONAS GROUP ENTERTAINMENT as CEO, effective immediately. He is based in NASHVILLE.

Prior to DISNEY, GUERINI launched his career as a staff writer for the MIAMI HERALD, followed by radio jobs in MIAMI and ATLANTA. On the record side, he has worked at labels MCA, A&M, CHRYSALIS and EAST WEST RECORDS.

“Life is truly an unpredictable blessing, and every once in a while, we’re lucky enough to experience a full circle moment,” said GUERINI. “I’ve been extremely fortunate to have spent the last 28+ years of my career with the world’s leader in family entertainment, THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY, and I plan to bring that knowledge and experience to JONAS GROUP ENTERTAINMENT. This dynamic organization is boldly redefining diversified management and the entertainment business model by integrating music, strategic partnerships and content creation, all done with a purpose. I had the honor of first meeting the JONAS family and working with KEVIN, JOE and NICK back in 2005, so it is extremely special that I now get to join forces with KEVIN JONAS, SR. to build something that I feel will be extraordinary. I want to thank KEVIN SR. and JONAS GROUP ENTERTAINMENT for giving me this amazing opportunity. It feels like a homecoming, and I’m very excited to begin this next chapter.”

“It is a great honor to have PHIL GUERINI join us as CEO of JONAS GROUP ENTERTAINMENT,” said founder and Chairman KEVIN JONAS, SR. “He has been an instrumental part of my family's journey and was an early supporter of my sons before they experienced their tremendous success. PHIL is a force of nature, a true entertainment professional, a developer of talent and opportunities, a wealth of knowledge and experience; and a personal friend. Matching our current projects and talent with his tremendous leadership will assist in bringing JONAS GROUP ENTERTAINMENT into its finest days. I am confident that we will move forward into incredible things with PHIL leading the way.”

Founded as a management company in 2005, JONAS GROUP ENTERTAINMENT now encompasses entertainment, publishing and marketing divisions.

Congratulate GUERINI here.

