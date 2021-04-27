Limbaugh

Another affiliation change for PREMIERE NETWORKS' "THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW" is taking place in ALBUQUERQUE, where the posthumous version of the show is being dropped by longtime affiliate KKOB-A-F and is landing on ROCK OF TALK LLC's News-Talk KIVA-A (THE ROCK OF TALK) for 10a-1p (MT), starting MONDAY (5/24). While it has not been officially announced, KKOB is likely to air WESTWOOD ONE's DAN BONGINO in the LIMBAUGH slot.

“I understand the tremendous value of the RUSH LIMBAUGH brand for our audience as the legacy of the greatest radio host in American history continues,” said KIVA CEO/PD EDDY ARAGON. “‘THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW’ is the perfect complement to our impressive talk lineup. May the second century of radio live on with what we have been blessed to have known!”

« see more Net News