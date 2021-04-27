Top New Radio Clients

MEDIA MONITORS' chart of new radio advertisers for APRIL is accompanied by the news that the number of new unique creative spots on radio increased 44.6% in the month to 20,933 more instances than in APRIL 2020, and that trend is continuing through the first week of MAY, which saw an increase of 2,710 new unique creative.

Topping the list of new advertisers are the VAX LIVE benefit concert and tobacco-free nicotine product VELO; the top new creative category for the month was podcasting, followed by live theater advertising as the nation recovers from the pandemic, and employment recruitment spots took third place.

“Interest in radio is rising, especially as the economy begins to reopen,” said MEDIA MONITORS Pres./CEO PHILIPPE GENERALI. “Entertainment providers, event venues and employers have a history of using the medium to reach target audiences. We expect this trend to continue as consumers return to in-person activities.”

The top 10 new radio advertisers for APRIL 2021:

1. VAX LIVE

2. VELO

3. ANGI

4. NERVIVE (P&G)

5. BEACHBODY ON DEMAND

6. DR. PEPPER ZERO SUGAR

7. FATE OF FACE PODCAST (CADENCE13)

8. NEWS ITEMS PODCAST WITH JOHN ELLIS (RECOUNT MEDIA)

9. CO HEALING FUND

10. HELLO MORTGAGE

Top new creative categories on radio for APRIL 2021:

1. Podcast Streaming and Distribution

2. Live Theater, Opera, Music, and Dabce

3. Employment Recruitment

4. Smoking & Tobacco Products and Services

5. Business & Consumer Services

6. Public Service & Organizational Advertising

7. Amusements & Events

8. Political Advertising

9. Nutritional Supplements

10. Wireless & Internet Services

