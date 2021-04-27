Fan voting opens June 1st

CMT revealed TODAY (5/19) the first round of performers to take stage at the 2021 “CMT MUSIC AWARDS," set for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9th (NET NEWS 5/13). Performers will include BROTHERS OSBORNE and DIERKS BENTLEY, CHRIS STAPLETON, LUKE COMBS, MAREN MORRIS and JP SAXE, MICKEY GUYTON and GLADYS KNIGHT, and MIRANDA LAMBERT with JACK INGRAM and JON RANDALL. Additional performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

Nominations for the 2021 CMT MUSIC AWARDS were announced last week, along with hosts KELSEA BALLERINI and KANE BROWN. Fan voting is now open at vote.cmt.com, and will close TUESDAY, JUNE 1st at 2p (CT). A full list of nominations can be found here.

The show will air as a six-network simulcast across CMT, MTV, MTV2, LOGO, PARAMOUNT NETWORK and TV LAND.

