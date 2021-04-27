New Residency

ROUND HERE RECORDS' RAELYNN will kick off her first ever honky-tonk residency in downtown NASHVILLE, "RAELYNN's Downtown Party Live From OLE RED," on WEDNESDAY, MAY 26th. The show will run weekly through JULY 7th and benefit the CMA FOUNDATION and ACM LIFTING LIVES COVID-19 RESPONSE FUND. Each show will be opened by a different pairing from NASHVILLE's female singer-songwriter collective, SONG SUFFRAGETTES.

“Since I can’t travel the world as I have been these last several years, I decided to bring my music to the world via the world-famous BROADWAY music scene,” said RAELYNN. “We have visitors from all over the globe here every weekend and BLAKE [SHELTON's] place, OLE RED, was the natural fit.”

“RAELYNN called me the other day completely excited about her residency at OLE RED,” said SHELTON. “I always envisioned that the OLE RED stages would be a place with top-of-the-line production where artists can showcase what they do in the best possible way. I wish they had production like this when I started out!"

