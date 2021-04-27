Abby Krizner

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WXDX (105.9 THE X)/PITTSBURGH has promoted ABBY KRIZNER from APD to PD.

“ABBY is the perfect fit to lead 105.9 The X programming department,” said SVP/Programming DAVID EDGAR. “She will bring her strategic thinking, music and lifestyle knowledge, and creative promotional ideas to the station. Plus, she is an actual rock star, performing with her local band TINY WARS.”

KRIZNER began her career at WXDX in 2008, where she most recently served as an APD and Morning Show Host. She has also served as the MD and an on-air personality for iHEARTRADIO's Custom Alternative.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve as Program Director for my hometown station, 105.9 THE X,” said KRIZNER. “My thirteen years have been so much more than the creative expression heard on the air. I’ve had incredible leadership with mentors providing apt challenges along the way that will serve me well as I take on this role.”

