Americana Music Association

The AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION will reveal the nominees for its 20th annual AMERICANA HONORS & AWARDS show during a FACEBOOK livestream on WEDNESDAY, MAY 26th from 1:30-2:15p (CT). The livestream will emanate from NASHVILLE’s newly-opened NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC, and feature appearances from KEB’ MO’, VALERIE JUNE, ALLISON RUSSELL and OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW’s KETCH SECOR. Watch it here.

The AMERICANA HONORS & AWARDS show will take place on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd at NASHVILLE’s RYMAN AUDITORIUM.

« see more Net News