POSITION MUSIC Pres. and CEO TYLER BACON has named J SCAVO GM, Recorded Music & VP/Marketing for the company. In addition to guiding strategy for the company's Recorded Music division, SCAVO will serve as Head of Marketing. SCAVO's appointment coincides with POSITION MUSIC's development from a music publishing company to a full-service music company.

Prior to joining POSITION MUSIC, SCAVO founded DAEMON, an artist services, marketing and social media agency working with both independent and signed artists. SCAVO also served as SVP/Digital Marketing & Strategy at WARNER from 2009-2015. SCAVO's resume also includes executive positions at DISNEY MUSIC GROUP and MYSPACE RECORDS.

POSITION MUSIC Pres. and CEO TYLER BACON commented, "J (SCAVO) represents our commitment to building out the recorded music side of the company. In recruiting for the role, we knew we needed a unique blend of experience: major-label artist development, indie-label scrappiness, entrepreneurial drive, and a proven team-builder."

J SCAVO added, "I have known and admired TYLER, and what he has created with POSITION MUSIC, for a long time now. I look forward to expanding our label operations, powering POSITION's next chapter of growth and diversification into a fully integrated, global music company. The team here has already built an enviable stable of songwriters and artists, but we are all excited to see what we can accomplish with more label resources under the same roof."

