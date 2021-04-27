Brett Eldredge To Discuss His Mental Health Journey (Photo: Greg Noire)

THE COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) and its philanthropic arm, THE CMA FOUNDATION, will be part of MENTAL HEALTH ACTION DAY TOMORROW (5/20), joining more than 1,000 organizations to address the global mental health crisis via social media and their platforms, and share ways to move solutions to this problem forward.

In addition to sharing accountable actions to bring awareness to the mental health crisis, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WMN's BRETT ELDREDGE will discuss his own mental health journey on CMA’s INSTAGRAM in a talk titled “Taking Care of Your Mental Health With BRETT ELDREDGE."

CMA has provided funding to three nonprofit partners as a part of its MUSIC INDUSTRY COVID SUPPORT (MICS) initiative: MUSICARES, MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE, and PORTER’s CALL, which all provide access to mental health resources for those in the music industry.

TIFFANY KERNS, CMA FOUNDATION’s Executive Director, will be joined by music teacher JOANIE PADGETT in a digital series discussing the connection between music education and mental health.

More information on MENTAL HEALTH ACTION DAY can be found at MentalHealthActionDay.org, and a full list of partners can be found here.

