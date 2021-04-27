Featuring Metallica, Nine Inch Nails & Disturbed

The WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE festival is set to return NOVEMBER 11-14th, 2021 at The DAYTONA International Speedway In DAYTONA BEACH, FL and will feature headliners METALLICA, NINE INCH NAILS and DISTURBED.

The lineup will also include DEFTONES, ROB ZOMBIE, STAIND, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, MUDVAYNE, THE OFFSPRING, CHEVELLE, ASKING ALEXANDRIA and many more.

DISTURBED's DAVID DRAIMAN said, “We cannot wait to share the ROCKVILLE stage with the likes of METALLICA, NINE INCH NAILS, LYNYRD SKYNYRD and so many other great DISTURBED friends. What a massive lineup. C’ya in NOVEMBER, DAYTONA BEACH.”

“I always take special pride in bringing shows to my home state of FLORIDA, and I’ve never been more excited than I am this year," says DANNY WIMMER, founder of DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS. "We’re celebrating our 10th WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE by building on the big plans that we had for 2020: Bringing METALLICA for two nights, along with DISTURBED, FLORIDA heroes LYNYRD SKYNYRD (with their last NORTHERN FLORIDA show), and so many of the bands that were going to make last year the biggest ROCKVILLE yet – and then doing one better, adding a fourth day of music led by NINE INCH NAILS. WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE is an incredible rock and roll vacation destination, and our new home, DAYTONA International Speedway, located just a few miles from the beach, allows us to have more space for a bigger, better festival and camping experience.”

For more info and a complete band daily lineup check out the WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE web site here.

« see more Net News