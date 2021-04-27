Community Engagement

MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KCMP (89.3 THE CURRENT)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL has announced a new series called LINECHECK that begins on TUESDAY, JUNE 8th, and each TUESDAY thereafter.

The series will feature virtual conversations with MINNESOTA’s music community, covering a range of topics affecting local artists and others working in the local music industry. LINECHECK will look at how the MINNESOTA music scene is rebuilding.

CURRENT APD KELSEY BRANNAN said, “LINECHECK is an opportunity for the MINNESOTA music scene to come together under a shared vision for a healthy and equitable future. Through this series, we hope to create space for productive conversations about values, standards and priorities that can be implemented into a ‘new normal’ as live events begin to return. We’re thrilled to hear from guests who represent so many different aspects of MINNESOTA music and demonstrate such care for our community.”

« see more Net News