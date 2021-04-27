RANGE MEDIA PARTNERS adds TYLER HENRY as New Managing Partner to its Music Division. HENRY is the manager behind artists like PARTYNEXTDOOR, WONDAGURL, HARV, LOS HENDRIX, NONSTOP DA HITMAN, PETER MANOS, and TIKTOK producer CARNEYVAL. He also previously managed social media superstar CAMERON DALLAS. HENRY's team members CHARLES “CJ” COOK and PHOEBE WANG are also joining RANGE MEDIA PARTNERS with him.

HENRY said, "I have been an independent manager since starting my career in the music industry back in 2014. I hold the responsibility of being a manager so close to my heart, and had yet to find a company I could join that held the same moral and philosophical beliefs I have with my work, until I sat with MATT and the team at RANGE. This company is a dream come true for managers and talent. The services offered across every department are un-parallel to what exists in the landscape. I truly believe in this team to reinvent the definition of a manager and the scope of work that can be done under that partnership. We are building the world's best talent representation company.”

RANGE Co-founder PETER MICELLI added, "You might think it’s TYLER’s exquisite taste, his ability to not only see around corners as an entertainment executive, and his creative ability to help manifest what’s around those corners that made him so appealing to our new company. But, really it’s his team-first mantra in doing business. We believe that he, his clients, his team and their collective ideas make RANGE an even more exciting home for talent and executives now that they have joined us. We hope RANGE will not only help TYLER unlock more opportunity for himself and his clients, and know that the myriad of diverse artists and creators we already represent will now have even greater creative support around them with TYLER and his team on board.”

« see more Net News