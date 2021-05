DJ Wizkidd's Back

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKSL (97.9 KISS FM)/JACKSONVILLE has brought back former night jock DJ WIZKIDD for afternoons.

DJ WIZKIDD exited the night shift at WKSL during the DECEMBER 2020 cuts at many iHEARTMEDIA stations and clusters. DJ WIZKIDD took over nights at WKSL in APRIL 2018.

