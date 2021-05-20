Earnhardt, left, and Paisley (Photo: Mark Kalbfeld)

ARISTA NASHVILLE’s BRAD PAISLEY and NASCAR on NBC analyst DALE EARNHARDT JR. are welcoming NASCAR’s return to NASHVILLE, following a 37-year hiatus, in a new NBC SPORTS national promotional campaign.

The campaign, which features PAISLEY and EARNHARDT JR. at the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE, will debut during NBC SPORTS’s coverage of the 105th INDIANAPOLIS 500 on SUNDAY, MAY 30th. NASCAR’s CUP SERIES will return to NASHVILLE on the opening weekend of the 2021 NASCAR season, SATURDAY, JUNE 19th and SUNDAY, JUNE 20th, as the XFINITY and CUP SERIES are set to compete at NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY, and air on NBCSN. PAISLEY and EARNHARDT will be hosting the pre-race coverage live from the PEACOCK PIT BOX on pit road at NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY.

“I’m so excited that NASCAR is returning to NASHVILLE – after 37 long years,” said PAISLEY. “I get to kick off the 2021 NASCAR season by hosting the NBC SPORTS’ pre-race coverage with my buddy DALE JR. – how cool is that going to be?”

“I’m thrilled to work with my friend BRAD PAISLEY to welcome NASCAR back to one of my favorite cities,” said EARNHARDT JR. “I can’t wait to get on the PEACOCK PIT BOX with BRAD, celebrate the passionate racing fans in and around NASHVILLE, and kick off NBC SPORTS’ portion of the NASCAR season in style.”

NBC SPORTS will have live coverage of the XFINITY SERIES RACE on JUNE 19th at 2:30p (CT), and CUP SERIES RACE on JUNE 20th at 2:30p (CT) on NBCSN. More information about NBC SPORTS’ 2021 NASCAR coverage can be found here.

