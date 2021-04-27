Free Online Event

ACASTs latest "ACLASS" free webinar will look at Black podcasters' experiences in the industry, with panelists including CROOKED MEDIA "POD SAVE THE PEOPLE" host DERAY MCKESSON and TENDERFOOT TV President DONALD ALBRIGHT. "ACAST: BLACK VOICES" will take place on JUNE 3rd at 1p (ET).

“The podcast industry is growing immensely, and it’s imperative that Black people and other people of color are part of that growth -- both in front of the mic and behind the scenes,” said ACAST Dir./Partnerships TIFFANY ASHITEY. “We’re seeing a growing number of creatives build their career in podcasting, with more opportunity for both creators and professionals. That’s why it’s so important to continuously have conversations about identity and inclusion -- not just when they’re ‘timely,’ but all the time.

“Podcasting has a long way to go and, if we’re serious about balancing the scales of inclusion in this industry, it’s essential to share access and resources.”

The agenda:

1p (ET): Exploring Black Podcast Storytelling in the US and Beyond

2p: Breakout sessions: How Black Podcast Creators Can Position (And Pitch) Their Stories For Visibility and More Than The Mic: Careers and Transitional Opportunities in the Podcasting Industry

Register for the event at EVENTBRITE.

« see more Net News