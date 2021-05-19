Sold

EXPRESSION PRODUCTION GROUP LLC is selling Contemporary Christian WHKQ (K-LOVE)/LOUISA, KY to MAIN STREET INDUSTRIES, LLC for $350,000.

In other filings with the FCC, filing for STAs were EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (WLCW/WEST SALEM, WI, reduced power due to equipment failure); receiver RICHARD J. SAMSON (KOZB/LIVINGSTON, MT, reduced power due to equipment problems); MULTI MEDIA EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION (KGGV-LP/GUERNEVILLE, CA, temporary transmitter due to transmitter failure); MEL WHEELER, INC. (WSLC-F and WSLQ/ROANOKE, VA, reduced power into diplexed standby antenna due to antenna failure); and SALEM MEDIA OF HAWAII, INC. (KHCM-F/HONOLULU, reduced power due to transmitter problems).

And IDA-VEND COMPANY has closed on the sale of Country KRLC-A, Country KMOK (THE OUTLAW 106.9), Top 40 KVTY (Y-105), and K226CT/LEWISTON, ID to MCVEY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, LLC for $350,000.

