Flint Michigan

EDWARDS MEDIA LLC R&B WOWE (98.9 THE BEAT)/VASSAR-FLINT, MI has switched to an Urban format. The company has taken over programming via an LMA with PREASTANTIA BROADCASTING.

The change will include the debut of PREMIERE NETWORKS syndicated “THE BREAKFAST CLUB" weekday mornings effective JUNE 1st. The afternoons will be anchored by ABC AUDIO's syndicated “ THE DEJA VU SHOW.” The company plans to hire local air talent to cover the dayparts.

OM EDWARD GRAHAM said, “FLINT, SAGINAW, and the BAY CITY area is a special place to me because this is where I was raised. It feels good to be back in my hometown and provide an outlet for Urban music and give the community an opportunity for their voice to be heard.

"The Urban market in this area is underserved due to corporate broadcasting companies focusing more on the bottom line instead of the community. 98.9 THE BEAT will provide a format that currently doesn’t exist in the market so we feel we will be able to capture a huge audience."

