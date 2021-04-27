Duran Duran

DURAN DURAN has released their brand new single ‘INVISIBLE,’ along with a music video, from their 15th studio album, FUTURE PAST. Set for global release on OCTOBER 22nd via TAPE MODERN for BMG.

The first single to come from FUTURE PAST is ‘INVISIBLE,’ produced by EROL ALKAN and DURAN DURAN, and mixed by MARK ‘SPIKE’ STENT. The official music video was created by an ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (A.I) called HUXLEY and comes out ahead of the band’s worldwide exclusive televised performance of the track, set to air live from LONDON on the 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, on SUNDAY, MAY 23rd on NBC.

