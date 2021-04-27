Webinar

The next INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION members-only webinar will feature ANALYTICOWL CRO PAUL AGASE on "Selling In The Culture of Response." The webinar will be held at 2p (ET) on MAY 25th and will cover how to use historical response data for demonstrating radio advertising results.

IBA Pres. and ADAMS RADIO GROUP CEO RON STONE said, “The ability to validate attribution leads to an increased return on investment for advertisers and business growth for broadcasters. IBA members will come away from Selling in The Culture of Response with a deeper understanding of how to use attribution data to close deals and then retain and grow new clients by optimizing their creative, days and dayparts to the ones that drive the most website and foot traffic.”

