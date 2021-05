Winners

The NEW YORK STATE BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION has announced the winners of its 55th Awards for Excellence in Broadcasting. The awards will be presented at a luncheon in SEPTEMBER.

The winners:

Large Market Radio

Outstanding Promotional Announcement: AUDACY News WINS-A/NEW YORK, “I BELIEVE IN NEW YORK”

Outstanding Public Service Announcement/Campaign: FORDHAM UNIVERSITY Triple A WFUV/ NEW YORK, “STRIKE A CHORD: EMERGENCY FOOD SERVICES”

Outstanding Public Affairs Program Or Series: WFUV, “CITYSCAPE: BANDING TOGETHER FOR STRUGGLING STREET VENDORS”

Outstanding Spot News: AUDACY News WCBS-A/NEW YORK, “A NIGHT OF PROTESTS AND LOOTING IN NYC”

Outstanding Newscast: BLOOMBERG News WBBR-A/NEW YORK, “NEWSCAST JUNE 2, 2020 – 6AM”

Outstanding Feature: WBBR, “BEING BLACK ON WALL STREET”

Outstanding Interview: MEDIACO/EMMIS Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK, “EBRO IN THE MORNING WITH NYPD COMMISSIONER DERMONT SHEA”

Outstanding Live On-Scene: WINS, “VIOLENCE IN THE STREETS”

Outstanding Election Coverage: WBBR, “BLOOMBERG RADIO ELECTION COVERAGE 11/4 – 11/7”

Outstanding Use Of Digital Platforms: WQHT, “HOT 97’S SALUTE OUR HEROES”

Outstanding Social Media Personality: “EBRO IN THE MORNING INTERVIEWS RAPPER JEEZY AFTER VERZUZ”

Outstanding Podcast: WFUV, “UNTANGLING THE CHORDS”

Medium Market Radio

Outstanding Commercial: CONNISSEUR MEDIA Classic Hits WBZO (103.1 MAX FM)/BAY SHORE, NY, “SOUTH BAY DINER – I’M STARVIN’”

Outstanding Promotional Announcement: GALAXY Active Rock WKRL (K-ROCK)/SYRACUSE, “CREEPY CRIBS”

Outstanding Public Service Announcement/Campaign: iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WGY-A-F/ALBANY, “NO NEIGHBOR HUNGRY”

Outstanding Public Affairs Program Or Series: WXXI PUBLIC BROADCASTING COUNCIL News-Talk WXXI-A/ROCHESTER, “PANDEMIC ACADEMICS”

Outstanding Spot News: WXXI-A, “ROCHESTER POLICE CONFRONT PROTESTORS AT CITY HALL”

Outstanding Newscast: iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHAM-A/ROCHESTER. “THE 5 O’CLOCK NEWS HOUR 2/24/21”

Outstanding Feature: SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY News-Talk-Jazz WAER/SYRACUSE, “HOW TO WARN KIDS ABOUT DANGERS OF VAPING? THROUGH A MICROSCOPE”

Outstanding Morning Show: WKRL, “THE SHOW”

Outstanding Radio Show: GALAXY Sports WTLA-A-W249BC (ESPN RADIO 97.7)/SYRACUSE, "ORANGE NATION"

Outstanding Sports Coverage: WAER, “OVERDUE: RETIRE A WOMEN’S JERSEY”

Outstanding Interview: WGY, “MORNING CO-HOST KELLY LYNCH SPEAKS WITH SCHENECTADY POLICE CHIEF”

Outstanding Editorial/Commentary: WBZO, “103.1 MAXFM HONORS EDDIE VAN HALEN”

Outstanding Use of Audio: WXXI-A, “REMEMBERING DAVID HOCHSTEIN”

Outstanding Live-On Scene: CONNOISSEUR MEDIA Rock WWSK (94.3 THE SHARK)/SMITHTOWN, NY, “HOPE ROCKS”

Outstanding Election Coverage: News-Talk WAMC/ALBANY, “WAMC ELECTION COVERAGE 2020”

Outstanding Use Of Digital Platforms: WGY, “CAPITAL REGION TO GO”

Outstanding Social Media Personality: WKRL, JOSHUA GROSVENT

Outstanding Live Local Coverage: WAMC, “ALBANY PROTESTS TURN DANGEROUS”

Outstanding Podcast: WAMC, “A NEW YORK MINUTE IN HISTORY”

Small Market Radio

Outstanding Commercial: SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA Top 40 WNKI (WINK 106)/ELMIRA, “CHEMUNG SOFT WATER – HARD WATER”

Outstanding Promotional Announcement: VIZELLA MEDIA Sports WPIE-A (1160 ESPN)/TRUMANSBURG-ITHACA, NY, “ESPN ITHACA – YANKEES BASEBALL 2020”

Outstanding Public Service Announcement/Campaign: TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WIBX-A/UTICA, “REAL MEN GET TESTED FOR CANCER – THE JIM BOEHEIM SPOT”

Outstanding Public Affairs Program Or Series: WSKG PUBLIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS COUNCIL News-Talk WSKG/BINGHAMTON, “SPEAKING GRIEF SERIES”

Outstanding Spot News: WSKG, “BACK THE BLUE RALLIERS, COUNTER PROTESTERS MEET AGAIN IN ITHACA OVER THE WEEKEND”

Outstanding Newscast: ITHACA COMMUNITY RADIO Variety WRFI/WATKINS GLEN-ITHACA, “FEBRUARY 2, 2021 1PM NEWSCAST”

Outstanding Feature: FINGER LAKES RADIO GROUP AC WNYR-F (MIX 98.5)/GENEVA, NY, “FLRG – PARADE EXCERPT”

Outstanding Morning Show: TOWNSQUARE MEDIA AC WLZW (LITE 98.7)/UTICA, “DAVE AND KAYLIN IN THE MORNING”

Outstanding Radio Show: GALAXY Sports WRNY-A-WTLB-A/UTICA-ROME, NY, “THE SPORTSZILLA SHOW”

Outstanding Sports Coverage: WPIE, “SECTION IV BOYS BASKETBALL – MARATHON VS NEWFIELD 2/20/20”

Outstanding Interview: WPIE, “BETWEEN THE LINES – CORNELL HOCKEY HEAD COACH MIKE SCHAFER”

Outstanding Election Coverage: WSKG. “NEW YORK’S 22ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT”

Outstanding Use Of Digital Platforms: GALAXY Hot AC WUMX (MIX 102.5)/UTICA-ROME, NY, “STORYTIME WITH SANTA”

Outstanding Social Media Personality: TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country WFRG (BIG FROG 104)/UTICA, “POLLY ON BIG FROG 104”

Outstanding Live Local Coverage: WRNY-WTLB, “SPORTSZILLA SHOW WITH CLINTON GIRLS HOCKEY TEAM”

Outstanding Podcast: SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA Active Rock WNGZ (WINGZ 93)/WATKINS GLEN-ELMIRA, NY, “TRUE CRIME TUESDAY PODCAST”

College Radio

Outstanding Promotional Announcement: SUNY BROCKPORTVariety WBSU (89.1 THE POINT)/BROCKPORT, NY, “DON’T BE LIKE MY SISTER”

Outstanding Public Service Announcement/Campaign: UTICA COLLEGE Variety WPNR/UTICA, “UTICA COLLEGE EMERGENCY CALL BOXES”

Outstanding Public Affairs Program Or Series: ITHACA COLLEGE Alternative WICB/ITHACA, “ITHACA NOW”

Outstanding Spot News: WBSU, “ROCHESTER RED WINGS CANCEL THEIR SEASON”

Outstanding Newscast: WFUV, “ELIOT SCHIAPARELLI NEWSCAST 8-4-20”

Outstanding Feature: WAER, “THE PRIDE OF SYRACUSE”

Outstanding Morning Show: WBSU, “NO COFFEE NEEDED”

Outstanding Radio Show: SUNY OSWEGO Variety WNYO/OSWEGO, NY, “WNYO SPORTS HOUR”

Outstanding Sports Coverage: WFUV, “KEVIN HARLAN – RADIO ROW SUPER BOWL LIV”

Outstanding Interview: WBSU, “AN INTERVIEW WITH CAP & CO”

Outstanding Use Of Audio: WBSU, “DON’T BE LIKE MY SISTER”

Outstanding Live On-Scene: WBSU, “SUNYAC MEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: BROCKPORT VS POTSDAM”

Outstanding Election Coverage: WBSU, “WBSU ELELCTION NIGHT 2020”

Outstanding Use Of Digital Platforms: WBSU, “WBSU 89.1 THE POINT’S DIGITAL PLATFORMS”

Outstanding Social Media Personality: WNYO, ZACHARY CASE

Outstanding Podcast: WFUV, “STAYING SAFE AND SANE”

Outstanding Live Local Coverage: WBSU, “SUNYAC MEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: BROCKPORT VS POTSDAM”

Outstanding Classroom Digital Project: WBSU, “THE NEW NORM”

