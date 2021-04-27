Bongino

BONNEVILLE News-Talk KTTH-A/SEATTLE will add WESTWOOD ONE's "THE DAN BONGINO SHOW" to its lineup fo 9a-noon (ET) on MONDAY (5/24), replacing PREMIERE NETWORKS' "THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW."

“I'm honored KTTH decided to go with the show,” said BONGINO. “All I can do is bring a high-quality product, put a ton of work into it and I promise, I will never waste the audience’s time. I don't just tell you stories to tell you stories. People don't want their time wasted. They want to know why the news matters.”



“We’re excited to welcome DAN to the KTTH family,” said KTTH PD JASON ANTEBI. “I can’t think of many people better suited to carry the torch in this daypart. This isn’t a ‘RUSH replacement show’ because no one can replace RUSH. He will always be the greatest broadcaster in history. KTTH, in part, has become what it is because of him. We’re now looking to grow on that with the help of DAN and we’re confident he can help us do that.”



“What strikes me most about DAN is his never-ending passion,” said SVP/Market Mgr. CATHY CANGIANO. “He truly cares about the audience, and it’s authentic. I look forward to the great things his show will bring to SEATTLE and KTTH.”

