Helping CCM Fundraise

VIDARE CREATIVE recently completed two very successful fundraisers. GOOD SHEPHERD RADIO, INC. Contemporary Christian WKJD (90.3 THE BRIDGE FM)/COLUMBUS, IN and CAROLINA Christian radio Contemporary Christian WWIL (LIFE 90.5)/WILMINGTON, NC both just completed their most successful fundraisers in history.

LIFE 90.5 VP/Development MATT WALL said, “We set a goal that we had set in the past, but never could quite reach it. We set the same goal again, and blew past it with VIDARE's on-air help ... 118%! Huge Celebration!”

THE BRIDGE FM Station Manager/Donor Development Director KEITH MADDOX added, “The VIDARE CREATIVE team was very engaged with planning and hosting. We were concerned with meeting our biggest goal ever ... and we crushed it!”

VIDARE CREATIVE congratulates both stations while partnering with them to increase the impact of their ministries.

