Coming June 4th

OFFSCRIP MEDIA is debuting an eight-part documentary podcast on the pioneering advocates who launched the war on cancer.

"THE CANCER MAVERICKS" is hosted by OFFSCRIP MEDIA CEO MATTHEW ZACHARY, who said, "I am a cancer survivor. Over the past 25 years, I've come to appreciate that I would not be who I am today without those predecessors who advocated on my behalf. This series is a long-overdue homage and tribute to the unsung ordinary heroes who changed the cancer conversation."



“Everywhere we looked we found women who said no to the men making medical decisions and by doing so changed how we think of cancer,” added ZACHARY, “The early history of cancer advocacy is made up of a roster of women who questioned authority.”

OFFSCRIP MEDIA COO ANDREW MACDOWELL said, "We believe that storytelling is the foundation for social change. Patient advocates have changed how we think about healthcare, just as cancer mavericks have changed how we conduct research and practice medicine. They've done this because they have refused to accept worn-out notions around the stigma of illness and human value. MATT and I founded OFFSCRIP MEDIA to tap into the power of these stories to help the next generation of advocates who are continuing to challenge how we think about and provide healthcare in the UNITED STATES."

The show was co-produced by STEVE LICKTEIG and SMALL GOOD THING PRODUCTIONS. LICKTEIG said, “The stories we have collected for THE CANCER MAVERICKS are powerful and transformative. They grew out of hardship associated with illness and spawned new ways of thinking about life and death that challenged conventional thinking about healthcare.”



The series will debut on JUNE 4th with four episodes; the remaining four episodes will be released in the FALL.

