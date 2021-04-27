Fundraiser

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WGY-A-F and Hot AC WRVE (99.5 THE RIVER)/ALBANY-SHENECTADY-TROY, NY raised over $350,000 in their 23rd annual Cares for Kids Radiothon for the BERNARD & MILLIE DUKER CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL AT ALBANY MED, the local CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK hospital. The radiothon was held on MAY 6-7 from 5:30a to 6p (ET) each day, with WGY's DOUG GOUDIE, KELLY LYNCH, DIANE DONATO, and JAIME ROBERTS and THE RIVER's RANDY MCCARTEN, RACHEL DAVIS, KEVIN RUSH, SHANNA, and BOB HAUER remotely interviewing families helped by the hospital.

“We are grateful for the overwhelming generosity shown by our community each year during the radiothon,” said the hospital's Chief of Service, BARBARA E. OSTROV, M.D.. “That support, along with the dedication of our sponsors and great media partners at iHEARTMEDIA ALBANY, helps ensure that we can provide the best care possible for all of our young patients at the region’s only children’s hospital.”

“iHEARTMEDIA ALBANY has partnered with the BERNARD & MILLIE DUKER CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL AT ALBANY MED for 23 successful years of the Cares for Kids Radiothon,” said iHEARTMEDIA ALBANY Area Pres. KRISTEN DELANEY. “The event allows us to introduce some incredible kids to our listeners and share their stories. We are overwhelmed by the generosity of the CAPITAL REGION community.”

