URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Inspirational WPZE (PRAISE 102.5)/ATLANTA has tapped GRAMMY Award nominated, STELLAR & DOVE Award-winning Gospel singer JEKALYN CARR for middays. Her first day will be JUNE 1st.

CARR said, “I’m excited that my new radio show is with my ATLANTA family, PRAISE 102.5. It has always been a desire of mine to use my gifts to Inspire people!”

OM/PD DEREK HARPER added, "JEKALYN is a dynamic young lady who represents the new age of Inspirational Artists. We are happy that PRAISE 102.5 is the platform thru which she can now bring inspiration, entertainment, and information to the masses daily.”

RVP/GM, TIM DAVIES said, “What can be better than ERICA CAMPBELL in the mornings, followed by JEKALYN CARR, WILLIE MOORE Jr., and DARLENE MCCOY all based in ATLANTA. It is an all star line up.”

