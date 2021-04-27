Festival Returns

Tickets go on sale TODAY (5/20) for the 20th AUSTIN CITY LIMITS MUSIC FESTIVAL, which returns at full capacity with eight stages at ZILKER PARK on OCTOBER 1st-3rd and 8th-10th. The festival celebrates its 20th Anniversary featuring a diverse lineup, GEORGE STRAIT, BILLIE EILISH, STEVIE NICKS, MILEY CYRUS, RÜFÜS DU SOL, DABABY, ERYKAH BADU, MEGAN THEE STALLION, DOJA CAT, BLACK PUMAS, and many more.

AUSTIN CITY LIMITS MUSIC FESTIVAL (ACL Fest) will also feature MODEST MOUSE, PHOEBE BRIDGERS, JACK HARLOW, JON PARDI, FINNEAS, CHET FAKER (Weekend One), DERMOT KENNEDY, TIERRA WHACK, TANYA TUCKER (Weekend One), OMAR APOLLO, TRIXIE MATTEL (Weekend Two) and additional acts to be announced soon.

Along with TEXANS, GEORGE STRAIT, ERYKAH BADU, MEGAN THEE STALLION, BLACK PUMAS, ST. VINCENT (Weekend One), MARC REBILLET, SURFACES, DAYGLOW, MISSIO, CHARLEY CROCKETT, HEARTLESS BASTARDS (Weekend Two), ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL (Weekend One), NANÉ, RIDERS AGAINST THE STORM (Weekend Two), MIKE MELINOE (Weekend 2), DEEZIE BROWN (Weekend One) and more.

“Music is coming back strong to the Live Music Capital of the World,” said AUSTIN Mayor STEVE ADLER. “The return of AUSTIN CITY LIMITS as an in-person festival celebrates that our efforts as a community to become vaccinated are working. Health and safety remain our top priority, and we will work closely with the organizers and AUSTIN PUBLIC HEALTH to ensure ACL FEST is in line with our health standards. We must continue to get everyone vaccinated and keep up our success.”

ACL FEST has partnered with the CITY OF AUSTIN and AUSTIN PUBLIC HEALTH to encourage vaccination months before the festival. The FREE vaccine is available without an appointment or registration at AustinTexas.gov/Covid19-vaccines or Vaccines.gov. Safety policies and procedures will be updated and posted at www.aclfestival.com.

“AUSTIN CITY LIMITS 2021 is a result of successful vaccine efforts and more than a year’s worth of protection measures,” said AUSTIN-TRAVIS COUNTY Interim Health Authority DR. MARK ESCOTT. “Taking the shot is our shot at getting things back to normal, and we envision this happening before OCTOBER if we stay the course as a community. Thank you to all those who have done their part and took the vaccine and to ACL who will utilize their broad voice to encourage vaccination in the months leading to their monumental event.”

For twenty years, ZILKER PARK has been the home of the AUSTIN CITY LIMITS MUSIC FESTIVAL. Since 2006, ACL FESTIVAL has partnered with AUSTIN PARKS FOUNDATION. The festival has generated more than $41 million towards improvements to ZILKER PARK and parks across the city. In 2019, through a percentage of ticket sales, fans of ACL FEST contributed $6 million to improving AUSTIN’s public parks, trails, and green spaces. In 2020, AUSTIN PARKS FOUNDATION utilized ACL FEST funds to help complete 13 park improvement projects, including GEORGIAN ACRES PARK, COLONY PARK DISTRICT PARK, ALLIANCE CHILDREN’S GARDEN, and COMAL POCKET PARK. For more information about AUSTIN PARKS FOUNDATION and to contribute, visit https://austinparks.org/acl-music-festival/.

3-Day General Admission, 3-Day General Admissio Plus, 3-Day VIP and Platinum Tickets, and Hotel Packages go on sale TODAY 12p (CT) at www.aclfestival.com. This year, VIP ticket holders will have two private lounges with viewing decks offering exceptional sightlines of the two main stages, and Platinum guests have the best seats in the house with exclusive viewing at six stages. A complete list of GA, GA+, VIP, and Platinum amenities on the website. Those ten and under will be admitted free of charge accompanied by a ticketed adult. 1-Day General Admission Tickets, 1-Day GA+ Tickets, 1-Day VIP Tickets, and 1-Day Platinum Tickets will be available later in the year.

More information at www.aclfestival.com

